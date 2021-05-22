Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SAHIL

Paperboat app Concept

SAHIL
SAHIL
  • Save
Paperboat app Concept main screen onboarding mobile app newdesign paperboat brand indian juice juice bar fruity veggies fruit drinking beverages appconcept figma bangalore visual design uidesign app design
Download color palette

Hi Designers,
After a very long time I have designed the Paper boat app concept, where you can buy fruit drinks and snacks.
Hope you like it 😀
--------------------
I am available for Projects.
Contact : sahilbhatia2209@gmail.com

SAHIL
SAHIL

More by SAHIL

View profile
    • Like