Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexandra Astapenko

Dribbble

Alexandra Astapenko
Alexandra Astapenko
  • Save
Dribbble ui ux design
Download color palette

The concept of the main landing screen.
The goal was to create a minimalistic, calm and clean design.
Atmospheric photos, fine lines and deep colors fully correspond to the task at hand.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Alexandra Astapenko
Alexandra Astapenko
Like