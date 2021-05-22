Project Sea - Adding Detection Parameters

Welcome back, friends ⚡

I recently spoke at length about this exciting project I had the pleasure of working on called Project Sea. This particular shot is of the Detection parameters flow where the user:

1. Defines a sub-region within the video frame to focus the detector,

2. Draws the boundaries for counting,

3. Selects the types of vehicles they wish to classify and monitor.

Today I want to explore a different topic: The power of a well-executed design system.

Around the time I was tasked with Project Sea, I became obsessed with a little-known design system called Carbon. If you're not familiar, allow me to introduce you to IBM's official UI Design System. Now I typically tend to associate corporate design systems with efficiency - not beauty. It's easy to see why; when you're building products at the scale of IBM and you need absolute consistency, it necessitates a level of simplicity that makes it almost idiot-proof. That level of simplicity usually comes at the cost of flexibility and, yes, beauty; a form over function sort of deal.

Carbon takes this preconceived notion and flips it on its head. They start with a dead-simple grid, a colour palette that just makes sense, and typography so gosh-darn beautiful I instantly made it my default IDE font.

What I perhaps love most about Carbon is their documentation; and yes I recognize how nerdy that sounds. They express, with such elegance, the exact thought process behind every decision, and the best part? It carries over to other designs. You're not limited to their way of doing things. By simply understanding and absorbing the why behind every decision, you can easily transfer these concepts to your own designs. I envy their attention - and dedication - to detail.

I'm going to stop gushing now and instead highly encourage you to head over to carbondesignsystem.com. It's an absolute gold mine for a self-taught designer; I hope you'll agree.

Cheers! ✌