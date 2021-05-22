Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ndineze Linus

Nike Shoes App

This is an app for Nike Shoes. I was inspired from the clean and minimalistic Nike designs and I decided to make this Nike shoes store app.

Designed with Adobe Xd.
Please feel free to send your thoughts.

