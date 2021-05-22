Juliette Lagache
isavelev

Moknote • landing page header

Juliette Lagache
isavelev
Juliette Lagache for isavelev
Hire Us
  • Save
Moknote • landing page header glassmorphism components ui element cloud files system files illustration desktop icons colorful 3d design mockup homepage 3d hero gradients visual design landing page branding landing
Moknote • landing page header glassmorphism components ui element cloud files system files illustration desktop icons colorful 3d design mockup homepage 3d hero gradients visual design landing page branding landing
Moknote • landing page header glassmorphism components ui element cloud files system files illustration desktop icons colorful 3d design mockup homepage 3d hero gradients visual design landing page branding landing
Moknote • landing page header glassmorphism components ui element cloud files system files illustration desktop icons colorful 3d design mockup homepage 3d hero gradients visual design landing page branding landing
Moknote • landing page header glassmorphism components ui element cloud files system files illustration desktop icons colorful 3d design mockup homepage 3d hero gradients visual design landing page branding landing
Download color palette
  1. Moknote 1.12.png
  2. Moknote 1.3.png
  3. Moknote 1.4.png
  4. Moknote 1.5.png
  5. Moknote 1.2.png

Hi all ! ✌️

This is a landing page header concept. It's one of the first iterations on a project, so I made it to explore colors, branding, components creation and develop visual storytelling.

🔥If you like this project, follow me to stay tuned & see the next designs ! 🤓

Typeface : DM Sans, Museo Sans

***
Feel free to drop any feedbacks, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like 🧡

Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! 👋☀️

***

👉Find more on : BehanceInstagram

isavelev
isavelev
Things designed for screens.
Hire Us

More by isavelev

View profile
    • Like