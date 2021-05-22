Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AMRITA PATHANIA

“We Value” a complaint resolution app-UI/UX Case Study

AMRITA PATHANIA
AMRITA PATHANIA
  • Save
“We Value” a complaint resolution app-UI/UX Case Study uiux case study ux design mobile app ui
Download color palette

Hey!!!!
This was a 4 days design challenge.
It's an app that lets societies & apartments share concerns/complaints and track the progress of these issues.
You can also have a look at my detailed documentation of this case study on medium.
Click here
Feel free to leave feedback and Press “L” to show some love ❤!
Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
AMRITA PATHANIA
AMRITA PATHANIA

More by AMRITA PATHANIA

View profile
    • Like