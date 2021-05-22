“We Value” a complaint resolution app-UI/UX Case Study

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey!!!!
This was a 4 days design challenge.
It's an app that lets societies & apartments share concerns/complaints and track the progress of these issues.
You can also have a look at my detailed documentation of this case study on medium.
Click here
Feel free to leave feedback and Press “L” to show some love ❤!
Thank you :)