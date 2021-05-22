Project Sea Homepage

Hello friends ⚡

Last year I had the pleasure of working on this experiment at Transport for Cairo called Project Sea. It was my first hands-on experience with training and testing a computer vision model. The aim of the experiment was to figure out a better way to analyze traffic cam footage and determine the approximate density of traffic along a certain corridor.

Project Sea wouldn't just see the sea of vehicles; it would classify them by vehicle type and track them too! Tracking them alone isn't entirely useful, we had to then add the ability to draw lines which would be used to count vehicles as they crossed over.

Plenty of cities use these traffic cameras to monitor accidents, but we believe that with a little help from machine learning, they could be transformed into powerful data mines.

Project Sea was tested on a project in Kampala and proved quite successful. Due to its high accuracy, it graduated from an experiment to a full-fledged service called Lens. It is now available as a part of RouteLab.

Building this experiment, taking it from ideation to execution, model to cloud, was a truly wonderful learning experience.

Cheers! ✌