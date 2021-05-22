Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Travel Activity app

Travel Activity app travel adobe xd figma ui design mobile ui travel agency travel app
This is a Travel activity app that helps travelers to find new adventures and book exciting excursions and tours. Today we're sharing a piece of the app user flow.
Inspired by VirtualistTech.

Posted on May 22, 2021
