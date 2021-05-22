Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge 068 - Flight Search

Daily UI Challenge 068 - Flight Search onetwotrip aviasales uidesign flight form dailyui app ui design
DAY 68: Flight Search
I now see a progress in my works, can't belive that just a couple of years ago all I could do was mostly to edit photos and create flat characters in Illustrator.
Hope you like it!

Posted on May 22, 2021
