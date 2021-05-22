Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Madeleine Le

Sign Up Page

Madeleine Le
Madeleine Le
  • Save
Sign Up Page day1 sign up signup adobe xd daily ui
Download color palette

My coworkers and I have been doing a variation of the Daily UI challenge(But only on a monthly basis)!

It's been a while since I've done the challenge (about 5 years to be exact) but hoping I'm not too rusty with making UIs that aren't related to my job.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Madeleine Le
Madeleine Le

More by Madeleine Le

View profile
    • Like