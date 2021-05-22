Frederik Veselovský

Cryptocurrency App Design

Frederik Veselovský
Frederik Veselovský
Hire Me
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App Design mobile ux mobile ui crypto wallet crypto app crypto cryptocurrency app investment app mobile design mobile app cryptocurrency bitcoin ethereum bitcoin wallet app ui ux
Download color palette

Hello Friends! 👋
Take a look at my exploration design about Cryptocurrency platform. This Cryptocurrency Platform is useful for buying and selling cryptocurrency to make a profit.

Frederik Veselovský
Frederik Veselovský
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Frederik Veselovský

View profile
    • Like