Food Delivery App (Part 2)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Presenting food delivery app (Home, Side Bar, Product description) UI concept.
hope you guys like it. feel free to write your comments below 🤘
Press " L " to show some love 💖 😊
-------------------------------------------------------------
Have any App design or Website design project? ?
I'm available for hire - amathadhikari@gmail.com
------------------------------------------------------------
For quick response add me on your Instagram https://www.instagram.com/aauriaadesign.uiux/