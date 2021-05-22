Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sohag Hossen

Logo design - Minimalist logo design - flat logo design

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen
  • Save
Logo design - Minimalist logo design - flat logo design branddesign brand book blue blog blackandwhite black bird beer banner background artwork agency adobe photoshop adobe illustrator adobe abstract 3d art 3d 2d
Download color palette

hello do you need logo design with any kind of design? please feel free to knock me i'm always available here.
Email: imono3292@gmail.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SohagHo29101270
Facebook page: https://cutt.ly/ob5uiol

Have a nice day
Sohag

Sohag Hossen
Sohag Hossen

More by Sohag Hossen

View profile
    • Like