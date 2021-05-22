sarmin akter

Restaurant food flyer template

sarmin akter
sarmin akter
  • Save
Restaurant food flyer template modern menu design menu italian food food menu food flyer template fast food drink dinner chocolate cake cafe flyer cafe business burger flyer bakery flyer advertising
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!
Hope You all Are Fit & Fine!
This is my Food Flyer Design
FEATURES:
> 8.27 x 11.69 in + 0.125 in Bleed
> Fully Editable
> Free Fonts Used
> 300 DPI CMYK
I am Available for Freelance Works!
To Know More Information, Feel Free to contact me-
Email: sarminakter8910@gmail.com
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!
Behance

sarmin akter
sarmin akter

More by sarmin akter

View profile
    • Like