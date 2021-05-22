MEGA TYPEFACE BUNDLE!

Trending designs to inspire you
You can get it here: https://gumroad.com/l/ohXVr
Includes every typeface in the store + some unreleased stuff.
Original cost - 90€ / With the bundle discount - 40€
Will be updated occasionally when new typefaces are released!
The bundle includes:
Lugati Sans v1.0 / KT Cement / Kaotik Grotesk / Striktus / Kaotizm / Digitopia / Ignotus / Tsipuna Grotesk / Hapesira / KT Servis / Retrika + a bonus acid asset pack & Haire a drafted typeface!