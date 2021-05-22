Romexio

Current Logo Project

Current Logo Project branding logo design
Brands name with a solar symbol in the right. Simple, clean and recognizable logo fit for the renewable energy companies.

The design uses smooth gradients but it can also work using just one flat color without any loss of its original impact. The design conveys a clear meaning through imagery. Reliable in print and eye catching.

Posted on May 22, 2021
