Furniture brand concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✋ Hey-hey, dribbblers! This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 2/30
The furniture manufacturing store «Furstore». I thought that the website of the modern store should be right like this. (But throw in some UX in the real project :)
Press L if you like this design and share feedback!
❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️