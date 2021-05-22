Jason Thorarinsson

Behavioural Design Cards - Peak End Rule

Jason Thorarinsson
Jason Thorarinsson
Hire Me
  • Save
Behavioural Design Cards - Peak End Rule ux ux design product design workshops behaviour behavior bias science psychology uxui
Download color palette

I've been working on a set of workshop cards to make it easier for product managers and designers to apply behavioural design to their work.

Here's one of the cards, Peak End Rule. We evaluate experiences based on their highest peak or at the end.

You can read the card easier by viewing it "big pixels".

If you want to design a new digital product, check out our website https://www.sidekickdigital.co.uk/

or follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/_jasonthor
--------
Do you like it? Press "L".

Jason Thorarinsson
Jason Thorarinsson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jason Thorarinsson

View profile
    • Like