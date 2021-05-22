Behavioural Design Cards - Peak End Rule

Trending designs to inspire you
I've been working on a set of workshop cards to make it easier for product managers and designers to apply behavioural design to their work.
Here's one of the cards, Peak End Rule. We evaluate experiences based on their highest peak or at the end.
You can read the card easier by viewing it "big pixels".
