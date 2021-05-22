Liba USA Brand Identity and Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Liba USA is a B2C brand that sold exclusively through Amazon. As the top 1% of all Amazon brands, Liba decided to build a brand around their core products. The result was a modern brand rooted in tradition. And a brand that Liba was able to sell almost immediately following their re-brand.
We focused on creating a brand that helps the customer connect to it, and feel as though they are buying a quality brand that they can trust - instead of a no-name Amazon brand.
Our Role:
Brand Strategy
Logo Design
Brand Identity
Web Design
Web Development
Amazon EBC