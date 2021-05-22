Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pixel art room for a cyberpunk indie game

Pixel art room for a cyberpunk indie game cyberpunk i̇nterior pixelart animation 2d gif animation gif simple game artist 8bit game art game pixel art
Living room interior for an indie cyberpunk game. Creating it I was thinking about classicly dark future with abundance of mandatory advertisment, lack of natural light and living space.

