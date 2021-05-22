Domos - Smartwatches

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a landing page concept for a smartwatch. This is in reference to the Domos watch app UI that I posted sometime ago. I was confused between these two colors so decided to include them both.