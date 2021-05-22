Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Domos - Smartwatches

Domos - Smartwatches uiux designer uiuxdesign productdesigner productdesign website concept webdesign uidesign appdesign
This is a landing page concept for a smartwatch. This is in reference to the Domos watch app UI that I posted sometime ago. I was confused between these two colors so decided to include them both.

