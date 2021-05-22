Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Ashfak Faysal

Ramadan Fund Design Final

Ramadan Fund Design Final typography poster illustration design
The Poster was designed for a fundraising campaign during Ramadan 2021 to help the poor people stricken by the severe lockdown and price hike of products. This is the second and final one of the two samples I had prepared for the client.

Posted on May 22, 2021
