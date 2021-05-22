Taste 9 Pickle

Trending designs to inspire you
Taste9 has approached for identity and package design for the pickle products. They came to us to reimagine the brand and help them to promote their wide range of products to accentuate the taste of people. They wanted a design that will catch attention globally.
After a lot of brainstorming, we have come up with the tagline “add memories to life” that associates everyone with the taste of every household.
We have defined a new narrative that builds on the company’s heritage, moving away from the old-fashioned cues and traditional packaging to reach a broad audience. We have curated a wordmark with the brand name to evoke a sense of comfort. The “e” of “Taste” and “9” have been merged beautifully to evoke an inclination within both old and new-gen customers simultaneously.
