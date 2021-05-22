Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Hoodie9 - Fashion Brand Homepage Design

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Hoodie9 - Fashion Brand Homepage Design homepage ui clothing ui clothing store fashion store fashion concept product page design productdesign product page shopify homepage uiux unique modern bright ecommerce shop landingpage landing ecommerce website
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers.

Presenting a concept header for Ecommerce Website Header. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to used some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me instagram and dribbbble to show some love.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on instagram too.
My Instagram: @arshakirpk

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like