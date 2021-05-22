Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Envelope Design | Bonjour.ba

Envelope Design | Bonjour.ba graphics design graphic design printmaking print print design envelopes envelope design envelope
My mission here was to create a fun and engaging envelope design that will quickly draw a smile for anyone who sees it.

I included a word search with a quote that also resembles that you got something in your mail.

It was a custom envelope in which Bonjour.ba sent their custom Bonjour.ba tote bag.

Hope you like it.

XOXO.

Contact me via email - marija@artivedesign.com

