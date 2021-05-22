Envelope Design | Bonjour.ba

Trending designs to inspire you
My mission here was to create a fun and engaging envelope design that will quickly draw a smile for anyone who sees it.
I included a word search with a quote that also resembles that you got something in your mail.
It was a custom envelope in which Bonjour.ba sent their custom Bonjour.ba tote bag.
Hope you like it.
XOXO.
Contact me via email - marija@artivedesign.com