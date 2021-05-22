Fun Animated Web Headers

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had a pleasure animating these Illustrations in AfterEffects and converting them to working Lottie format to be integrated as interactive headers on the final website.
See some working Lottie examples here:
https://lottiefiles.com/51347-motionally-connect
https://lottiefiles.com/51348-favorite-frames