Fun Animated Web Headers

Fun Animated Web Headers simple vector red illustration after effects animated illustration animation loop interactive design webdesign text blue yellow animated gif animated type animation lottie aftereffects fun
I had a pleasure animating these Illustrations in AfterEffects and converting them to working Lottie format to be integrated as interactive headers on the final website.

See some working Lottie examples here:
https://lottiefiles.com/51347-motionally-connect

https://lottiefiles.com/51348-favorite-frames

