logo ceo | Logo Designer

YIC letter logo design

YIC letter logo design colorful logo professional logo modern logo illustraion logo mark business branding minimal minimalist logo creative logo logo designer logo maker letter logo logo design logo ci logo yi logo c logo i logo y logo
YIC letter logo design.

This Logo For SALE !!

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

More info please Contact me :
E-mail: motalibahmedsanbigd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801772305787
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/FCzkZ3QD9jfa

Thank you! 🙂

Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern | Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | abstract | Corporate | Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean

