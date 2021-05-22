Online Bidding Marketplace App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey there,
With this Marketplace App, I start my Dribble Journey hoping it will be a fun one. This is a simple app design for selling various commodities and placing your bids on them.
Reach out via f20200489@pilani.bits-pilani.ac.in