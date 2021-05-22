Syracuse Stallions Secondary Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Another team logo for The Basketball League (TBL). The Syracuse Stallions switched leagues in 2021, from the ABA to TBL, and I was tasked with updating their logo to coincide with this change.
See the Before and After here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109478011/The-Basketball-League-2021