Greg Hahn

Syracuse Stallions Secondary Logo

Greg Hahn
Greg Hahn
  • Save
Syracuse Stallions Secondary Logo tbl basketball logo horse logo stallions logo syracuse sports logo
Download color palette

Another team logo for The Basketball League (TBL). The Syracuse Stallions switched leagues in 2021, from the ABA to TBL, and I was tasked with updating their logo to coincide with this change.

See the Before and After here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/109478011/The-Basketball-League-2021

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Greg Hahn
Greg Hahn

More by Greg Hahn

View profile
    • Like