DRUiDz

Dribble FitnessAi

DRUiDz
DRUiDz
  • Save
Dribble FitnessAi uidesign product design gcremez ui app mobile ui
Download color palette

Fitness Ai is an artificial intelligent fitness bot that can help you to keep a record of your fitness and allows you to make a fitness goals. it help you suggest best and good approach to achieve your goals.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
DRUiDz
DRUiDz

More by DRUiDz

View profile
    • Like