Agency Landing Page | Animated | Responsive UI

Visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UbSyo03LNs

My client needed a responsive, animated, and single-page website for their digital marketing business.

I have used these technologies

- Angular

- Bootstrap

- HTML5 & CSS3

- MSSQL

- TypeScript

I make this website responsive for mobile, tablet, and computers. I am also making this website animated using bootstrap and CSS.

I use this color pallet for digital marketing because this color can capture attention, excitement, passion, energy, and action.

This website has many sections like header, service, about, blog, and message us.