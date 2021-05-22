Agency Landing Page | Animated | Responsive UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UbSyo03LNs
My client needed a responsive, animated, and single-page website for their digital marketing business.
I have used these technologies
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- HTML5 & CSS3
- MSSQL
- TypeScript
I make this website responsive for mobile, tablet, and computers. I am also making this website animated using bootstrap and CSS.
I use this color pallet for digital marketing because this color can capture attention, excitement, passion, energy, and action.
This website has many sections like header, service, about, blog, and message us.