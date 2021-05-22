Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pritesh Bhoi

Agency Landing Page | Animated | Responsive UI

Pritesh Bhoi
Pritesh Bhoi
Agency Landing Page | Animated | Responsive UI
Visit - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UbSyo03LNs
My client needed a responsive, animated, and single-page website for their digital marketing business.

I have used these technologies
- Angular
- Bootstrap
- HTML5 & CSS3
- MSSQL
- TypeScript

I make this website responsive for mobile, tablet, and computers. I am also making this website animated using bootstrap and CSS.

I use this color pallet for digital marketing because this color can capture attention, excitement, passion, energy, and action.

This website has many sections like header, service, about, blog, and message us.

Pritesh Bhoi
Pritesh Bhoi

