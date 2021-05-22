Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Growth Hacking Company Landing Page Exploration

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Growth Hacking Company Landing Page Exploration header design headline call to action landing page concept modern flat agency homepage homepage landing landing page design about us freelancer landing page ui uiux 3d website growth marketing agency header landing page
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,
Presenting a concept header for Growth Hacking Company. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and instagram to show some love.

I upload fresh ideas and freebies on daily basis both on instagram and dribbble. So make sure you follow me on instagram too.
My Instagram: https://instagram.com/arshakirpk

Shakir

Redwhale
Redwhale
Your Next Design
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like