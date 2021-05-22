Sharjeel Hashmi

E-commerce App Design

E-commerce App Design
This is an E-commerce app design I am working on. I will upload more screens soon. The design is based on the logo, simple and clean. The primary color was used to design most of the design aspects of the app.
The spacing between all of the components is properly aligned. Some animation and interactions were applied in the app prototype.

Posted on May 22, 2021
