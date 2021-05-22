Saberin hasan

Logo1

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Logo1 designer flat minimal illustration packaging logos graphicdesigner graphicdesign dribble yaascyclone brand identity product graphic design branding adobe illustrator typography ui ux logo vector
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Creating your brand identity, that can be a logo, packaging, pouch, bottle, jar or box packaging.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like