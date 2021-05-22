Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Axe - Game Asset

Axe - Game Asset 3dart 3dillustration illustration gamer gameart gameweapon weapon armour games gameassets 3dmodel blender gameasset lowpoly blender3d
'axe ' -Let me know what you think about the design, feel free to leave a comment and feedback.
Also share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot

https://www.instagram.com/mohdshan.art/

