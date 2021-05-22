Axe - Game Asset

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
'axe ' -Let me know what you think about the design, feel free to leave a comment and feedback.
Also share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot
Check Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mohdshan.art/