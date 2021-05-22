Virtual Art Auction + Never Be The Same Invitation

Trending designs to inspire you
Never be the same.
A dual invitation for the Burchfield Penny Art Center's Virtual Art Auction with the powerful introduction to the Center's new identity. An invitation to never be the same.
Client: Burchfield Penney Art Center
Collaborators: White Bicycle
Production: Zenger Printing