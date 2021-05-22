Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brittney Sikora

Virtual Art Auction + Never Be The Same Invitation

Brittney Sikora
Brittney Sikora
  • Save
Virtual Art Auction + Never Be The Same Invitation color gradient brand ny buffalo ny buffalo burchfieldpenneyartcenter artauction art typography invitation
Download color palette

Never be the same.

A dual invitation for the Burchfield Penny Art Center's Virtual Art Auction with the powerful introduction to the Center's new identity. An invitation to never be the same.

Client: Burchfield Penney Art Center
Collaborators: White Bicycle
Production: Zenger Printing

Brittney Sikora
Brittney Sikora

More by Brittney Sikora

View profile
    • Like