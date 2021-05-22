Siddharth Pardeshi

Hear It - Part 2

Siddharth Pardeshi
Siddharth Pardeshi
  • Save
Hear It - Part 2 ui kids app illustration design augmentedreality app 3d
Download color palette

Hear It is a solution for one of the challenges from Toycathon 2021. Its an app for kids , which helps them to develop a sense of sound from their immediate surroundings.
This UI was designed in Canva, and the 3d figurines are from Canva itself.
Visit our Idea presentation at : https://www.canva.com/design/DAETwjdszWI/jiNdfpYsobAxnez2KylViA/view?utm_content=DAETwjdszWI&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishpresent
Hope y'all like it.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Siddharth Pardeshi
Siddharth Pardeshi

More by Siddharth Pardeshi

View profile
    • Like