Labor Day - Social Media Poster

Labor Day - Social Media Poster vector socialmedia social media banner poster social media may day laborday illustrator minimal typography social media design graphic design design branding
May Day, also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day or Labor Day, a day commemorating the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement, observed in many countries on May 1. In the United States and Canada a similar observance, known as Labor Day, occurs on the first Monday of September. To the makers of our nation, ExomeIT wishes you all a happy labor day!

