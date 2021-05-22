Logo for "FK Consulting"

Hi Dribbblers!.

This is the final logo finalized for "FK Consulting" Agency.

About FK Consulting :

The best proposals at the best price. We do marketing for clients with our own existing clients first, thus creating a corporate network which keep growing See less

VISION AND MISSION. Traditional ways of marketing are mainly billboards, newspaper adverts, magazines, radio and TV adverts. That’s not us! We innovate, adopt our own policy with tailor made concepts from clients to clients to cater for the specific needs of our clients. Our advices are for the benefits of our customers!

