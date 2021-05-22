Logo for "FK Consulting"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!.
This is the final logo finalized for "FK Consulting" Agency.
About FK Consulting :
The best proposals at the best price. We do marketing for clients with our own existing clients first, thus creating a corporate network which keep growing See less
VISION AND MISSION. Traditional ways of marketing are mainly billboards, newspaper adverts, magazines, radio and TV adverts. That’s not us! We innovate, adopt our own policy with tailor made concepts from clients to clients to cater for the specific needs of our clients. Our advices are for the benefits of our customers!
--------------------
Have a nice day!
To work with me, E-mail me at :
gentiszaskoku@gmail.com