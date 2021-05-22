Anik Deb

Job Finder Web UI Exploration - Hero Section

Anik Deb
Anik Deb
Hire Me
  • Save
Job Finder Web UI Exploration - Hero Section redesign branding uiux homepage landing page web design webdesign website web morden find job listing find job hiring job application jobsite jobs employment resume professional
Job Finder Web UI Exploration - Hero Section redesign branding uiux homepage landing page web design webdesign website web morden find job listing find job hiring job application jobsite jobs employment resume professional
Job Finder Web UI Exploration - Hero Section redesign branding uiux homepage landing page web design webdesign website web morden find job listing find job hiring job application jobsite jobs employment resume professional
Download color palette
  1. Frame 4.jpg
  2. Frame 3.jpg
  3. Frame 5.jpg

Hi lovers!
Here is another Job Finder Web UI Exploration - Hero Section. Hope you guys love it. :)
----------------------------------------------------------------
📩 Available for freelance work helloanikdeb@gmail.com
See on Behance || Instagram

Anik Deb
Anik Deb
Available for Freelance or Remote Job
Hire Me

More by Anik Deb

View profile
    • Like