Pension Dashboard is an enterprise SaaS solution that enables pensioners have access to their Retirement Saving Account (RSA) database and follow up on all transactions. Pension’s dashboard will enable individuals to access their pensions information online, securely and all in one place, thereby supporting better planning for retirement and growing financial wellbeing.

