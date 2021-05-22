Idil Duzgun

#DailyUI Day 4

Idil Duzgun
Idil Duzgun
Hire Me
  • Save
#DailyUI Day 4 calculator design calculator ui calculator dailyuichallenge app design ui
Download color palette

It looks like Apple's calculator but I'm kinda proud of it anyway.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Idil Duzgun
Idil Duzgun
Hey! I'm a UX Designer from Istanbul.
Hire Me

More by Idil Duzgun

View profile
    • Like