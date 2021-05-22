Paylight App

The current use of prepaid mater has made it easier for people to control their expenses on electricity. But we still face difficulty when it comes to payment & management of bills on the prepaid meter.

This app is easy-to-use and it will give you the power to quickly manage your account information from a mobile device. You will be able to check your meter balance, pay a bill, track your usage, and contact customer service.

Read more about my design process: https://www.notion.so/PAYLIGHT-eb595e99febe4dcfbd38c29c82dff2ea