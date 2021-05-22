Morenike Adeyemi

Paylight App

Morenike Adeyemi
Morenike Adeyemi
  • Save
Paylight App user experience productdesign uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

The current use of prepaid mater has made it easier for people to control their expenses on electricity. But we still face difficulty when it comes to payment & management of bills on the prepaid meter.

This app is easy-to-use and it will give you the power to quickly manage your account information from a mobile device. You will be able to check your meter balance, pay a bill, track your usage, and contact customer service.

Read more about my design process: https://www.notion.so/PAYLIGHT-eb595e99febe4dcfbd38c29c82dff2ea

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Morenike Adeyemi
Morenike Adeyemi

More by Morenike Adeyemi

View profile
    • Like