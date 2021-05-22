Paylight App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The current use of prepaid mater has made it easier for people to control their expenses on electricity. But we still face difficulty when it comes to payment & management of bills on the prepaid meter.
This app is easy-to-use and it will give you the power to quickly manage your account information from a mobile device. You will be able to check your meter balance, pay a bill, track your usage, and contact customer service.
Read more about my design process: https://www.notion.so/PAYLIGHT-eb595e99febe4dcfbd38c29c82dff2ea