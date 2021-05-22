ExomeIT

Logo Project (Kal Agro)

Kal Agro is mainly an Agro-Biotechnology Company.
So that, we made their logo based on agriculture and biotechnology. This logo contains leaf and water droplet combination with wordmark. The leaf and waterdrop sign represents the motive of the company as this is an agro-biotech company.

