The ASAP home page design

Hey all!

ASAP - what does it mean? You think As soon as possible? Hahaha, no, I need it for yesterday.

One of the most famous industry with this slogan it’s Event niche. I just imagine my reaction when the client came to me, and we agreed on everything, and I understood that ASAP it’s the name of the project. Interesting…

So, if you need to arrange your event for yesterday - this platform it’s the right place to do it. You can manage the event from the number of guests and the space they would need to have due to quarantine requirements and even arrange the management system for staff members. It’s a brilliant idea, and I was pleased to work on it. So what was my input: Illustrations, Style, and a general idea of the design. All the beauty is inside - in the platform.

Do you want to see it from inside?

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Illustrator

