Umer Mushtaq

minimalist logo design

Umer Mushtaq
Umer Mushtaq
  • Save
minimalist logo design graphic design illustrator flat typography branding vector design minimal illustration logo
Download color palette

Here's the minimalist, modern and simple logo for "Baltic Fleet". "Baltic fleet" is a mobility service provider for delivery vehicles and cars.

Umer Mushtaq
Umer Mushtaq

More by Umer Mushtaq

View profile
    • Like