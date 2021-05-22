Alternative Press Magazine Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Alternative Press Magazine is an American music magazine, focusing on all things alternative. I found when visiting their website, that the experience and UI didn't reflect their brand. With the decline in actual magazine sales, it is important that magazines focus on their online platforms. I wanted to create something that reflects not only AP's brand but also that of its users.