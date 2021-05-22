Farzan Faruk 👑
Fashion Website concept

Fashion Website concept online shop photography style fashionblogger outfits streetwear clothingline clothing company clothing brand apparel fashion mockup ux ui website design ecommerce web design homepage landing page website
Hi There,
This is a Website concept for a clothing store. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Available for crafting your ideas.

Shoot a mail at -
farzanfaruk90@gmail.com

Instagram - farzan90.design

Thanks !

Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
