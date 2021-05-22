Alternative Press Magazine Redesign - Videos

Alternative Press Magazine is an American music magazine, focusing on all things alternative. I found when visiting their website, that the experience and UI didn't reflect their brand. With the decline in actual magazine sales, it is important that magazines focus on their online platforms. I wanted to create something that reflects not only AP's brand but also that of its users.

This is my take on APTV where user's can discover videos. Featuring exclusive interviews, music video releases, compilations and more.