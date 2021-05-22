Devuc

cryptocurrency regulation India

Devuc
Devuc
  • Save
cryptocurrency regulation India india wants crypto crypto crypto ban india
Download color palette

Cryptocurrencies, since they have no underlying asset, are extremely risky for investors. According to data from cryptocurrency exchanges, around 1.5 crore Indians have invested in cryptocurrencies, with a total value of Rs 15,000 crore. There are 350 blockchain and cryptocurrency startups.

https://www.buyucoin.com/crypto-labs/cryptocurrency-regulation/

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Devuc
Devuc

More by Devuc

View profile
    • Like